Goil supports Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-08-15

Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) presented fuel coupons worth GH¢10,000

Two bodies on Monday extended support to strengthen the arms of the Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining in its fight against galamsey in Ghana.

The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) presented fuel coupons worth GH¢10,000 while Globe Productions offered to support and sustain the fight with dramatised, communications of the ills of illegal mining (galamsey) through its stage and radio plays. The plays will be in Hausa, Twi and English.

Marcus Deo Dake, Head of Fuels Marketing at Goil, during the presentation indicated that part of Goil’s mission is to operate in a very safe, healthy and environmentally friendly and socially responsible market, hence coming on board to support the transportation needs of the coalition to make Ghana a safer and friendly environment.

In that regard, he said the company will support causes that seek to promote the safety and protection of the environment.

Latif Abubakar, playwright and Chief Executive Officer at Globe Productions said that he found it prudent to join the fight to end illegal mining due to its wide-reaching effects in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) areas and most importantly agriculture.

He said the stage plays to be organised by his company will not only entertain patrons but to harness their support in the fight against illegal mining.

According to him, using stage drama, radio and films to demonstrate the effects of illegal mining will go a long way to win the support of ordinary citizens who otherwise could not have been bothered about the effect of illegal mining.

He said theatre is one of the channels that can be used to educate people on the effects of illegal mining.

Mr Abubakar explained that the galamsey fight must be embraced by every Ghanaian because of its effect on food crops, water, sanitation and health which cannot be underestimated.

“People think because they are not directly involved with galamsey, so it’s not a big deal but the effects are gradually getting to the city centres where people think they are safe,” he noted.

Mr Kenneth Ashigbey, the Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited and convener of the Coalition Against Illegal Mining assured Goil that the fuel coupons will be judiciously used and accounted for.

Mr Ashigbey expressed gratitude to Goil and Globe Productions for joining the fight and said the fight against illegal mining has begun yielding some positive results but there was still more to be done to support and strengthen the cause.

Mr Ashigbey said the fight requires the effort all and sundry particularly corporate Ghana and other relevant stakeholders to help nip the menace in the bud.

According to him, active advocacy to end illegal mining must be sustained as the fight reaches a crucial stage especially with the role of the anti-illegal mining task-force dubbed Operation Vanguard.

He commended the task force in their operations but added that they must follow due process in order to curb any eventualities that might mar the efforts of the fight against illegal mining.

Mr Ashigbey said the coalition has a budget of over 3 million cedis which is inadequate in the conscientization and sensitization programmes being undertaken, adding that “as corporate Ghana we all have roles to play to ensure that Ghana is safe, to ensure that our water bodies are clean.”

He also thanked other supporters of the cause, including GH¢50,000 and GH¢20,000 support from The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and Ghana Insurers Association respectively.

He took the time to commend other stakeholders who have devoted their time and resources to ending the galamsey menace that threatens to destabilise the environment.