Customs, West Blue hold two-day paperless trade workshop

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority in collaboration with technical partners, West Blue Consulting has organised a two day stakeholders’ engagement workshop for some selected organisations who are to pilot the paperless trade in Ghana.

The objective of the workshop is to prepare participants for the upcoming pilot run of the paperless trade in Ghana, encourage discussions and sharing of perspectives.

Participants were educated on how to register their products and also make electronic payments. This would reduce the stress involved in moving from one office to the other in order to get services rendered.

A participant, Percy Adomako Agyekum from the Food and Drugs Authority described the training as very good, adding that it would bring harmony among other organisations, importers and exporters.

He also added that it would bring transparency among agencies who operate on the platform.

