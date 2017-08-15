2017 RTP awards nomination forms released





Big Events Ghana, organizers of the annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards have released the nominations forms for the 2017 edition of the awards, commencing the process and activities preceding the main event this year.

The forms are open to Radio and Television personalities who have endeared themselves to the hearts of listeners, viewers and media critics – and have excelled in their respective fields within the year under contention.

The eligibility year for the 2017 RTP Awards is September 2016 to July 2017. Interested persons should visit the page, www.rtpawardsafrica.com, fill and submit the form online to [email protected]

The organizers would also want to state that, nomination forms will also be distributed manually to all the media houses across the country.

The closing date for the submission of nomination forms is 21st August, 2017 Media Houses must contact the RTP Awards communications team:

Rifkin Nii Dodoo (Communications Manager) 0504002011

Isaac Kyei Andoh (Deputy Communications Manager) 0244260638

