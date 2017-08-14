Zylofon gifts Jewel Ackah $10,000





Chief Executive Officer for Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah has donated ten thousand dollars to Ghanaian highlife musician Jewel Ackah.

The donation comes after the song composer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) narrated plight of his ill health to Accra-based PeaceFM.

According to the ‘Joyce sane bra’ singer, he has been neglected by the leadership of the NDC, singling out former national organizer of the party Yaw Boateng Gyan for praise.

“NDC does not give me money; they neglected me even in power. After that composition I became a typical NDC. I did the song for free,” he said.

The ‘me wo bi’ singer who has been battling with stroke and other diseases for the past ten years disclosed he was going to use the money for medication.