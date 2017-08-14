‘We can’t solve Ghana’s problems at a go’ – Freddie Blay

General News of Monday, 14 August 2017

The acting National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has appealed to Ghanaians to be patient with government as it works out concerns of institutions and Ghanaians at large.

Mr. Blay, who is also the board chair of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation GNPC, believes Ghana’s problems cannot be solved by the government immediately, in the light of the economic situation the NPP inherited from the previous government.

Speaking exclusively to Citi News in Takoradi, Mr. Blay insisted that nothing can be done immediately to address problems that have existed for many years.

He said “nothing will be done immediately to the extent that all solutions will be found to all problems that have persisted over years particularly considering the kind of economy this government inherited. Government is saddled with huge debts, the microeconomic situation is that bad which needs to be stabilized. You can’t do all of them at the same time.”

He added that “we are improving NHIS, we are bringing free education starting September, and quite a lot of other programs. Even cocoa as we have depended on have had its prices coming down very badly. If you consider all these things, we can’t solve all the problems overnight.”

He acknowledged the trust Ghanaians have had in the NPP to turn things around but said, whilst government is working to deal with the problems under the leadership of Nana Akuffo Addo, “we expect people to be patient. We plead with them to be a little bit patient with the government.”

“It’s understandable when you have been hungry for a while, when you have been cheated for a while, and you think your government has come into power, you will wish that all problems should be solved immediately.”