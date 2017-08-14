‘Technical education is crucial’ – Osei-Mensah

General News of Monday, 14 August 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-08-14

Mr. Osei-Mensah said government intends to work with the leadership of the various universities <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150106940064497"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1502722566_849_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has stated that Government considers technical and vocational education crucial in its quest to revolutionize the industrial landscape of the country.

According to him, dynamism on the industrial front will not only grow the economy but will effectively help solve the current unemployment situation in the country.

“Government will, therefore, do everything possible to accord these courses the necessary impetus to make them viable in the country. These vigorous measures will be adopted to change the mind set of Ghanaians towards technical and vocational education,” he indicated.

Addressing the 21st congregation ceremony of the University of Education, Kumasi campus, the Regional Minister declared government’s commitment to developing the nation’s universities into world class institutions and educational places of excellences.

“Education, and tertiary education, in particular, is very critical in the development and growth of any country, and Ghana is no exception. However, it is significant to note that we have many of our graduates remain jobless even after several years of completion of their programmes.”

“This unfortunate perennial problem has brought to the fore the relevance and suitability of some of the courses offered in our universities to the working environment and in our fast paced global economy,” he noted.

Mr. Osei-Mensah said government intended to explore all avenues and work with the leadership of the various universities on how these institutions would be equipped to train the required human capital for the nation.

“The business friendly posture of the government should also stimulate the entrepreneurial vigour of our graduates to start their own businesses,” he intimated and added the government was in the process of putting the economy on the right footing so as to enable businesses to thrive and become competitive.

“I wish to take this opportunity to urge our graduates to eschew all the attitudes that will both destroy their future endeavours and impugn negatively on our national development. With commitment, hard work, integrity and discipline, the future would be both bright and limitless,” he declared.