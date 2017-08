It is Sammy Forson’s birthday but he is tired of the craziness that life is.

The host of mid-morning show, Lifestyle Cafe on Live FM enlists rappers, Cabum, E.L, Ko-Jo Cue, Obibini and LJ to vent about what is stressing their individual lives.

The song starts with a “major” announcement about an introduction into the life of Forson, followed by his own voice. The rappers also take turns to spit solid bars over the Abui-produced instrumental.