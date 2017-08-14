Kofi Adams hits back at Amidu

General News of Monday, 14 August 2017

NDC’s Kofi Adams says Martin Amidu’s style of politics in recent times is distasteful after the former Attorney General described him and his Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho as “attack dogs.”

Mr. Amidu in his latest response to claims made against him after a recent article, have accused the National Executive members of the NDC of propagating falsehood which is their stock in trade.

“These two attack dogs engaging in the monotonous acts of character assassination to avoid the real issue, deliberately repeated similar unfounded accusations against me that I had creditably refuted with supporting facts and evidence, which the very media carrying the recycled accusations had published in previous years.

“Political office holders like the National Organizer and Deputy Secretary General of political parties are mandated by the spirit of the 1992 Constitution to exhibit ethical actions and conduct in their relationship with the public and their party members,” he said.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’, the National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress Kofi Adams noted that “Martin Amidu will never stop insulting individuals in the party. That is his style.”

“I will never waste my time to talk about someone like him. Nothing better will ever come out from him. He will be insulting everyone in the party, I can assure you that. His behavior compelled us to refer him to the Disciplinary Committee of the party,” he said.