I’m ready to die for NDC – Stephen Atubiga

Politics of Monday, 14 August 2017

2017-08-14

A staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Party (NDC), Stephen Atubiga has revealed his intention to sacrifice his life for the party if that would enable them to win power come 2020 general elections.

The NDC under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama lost the 2016 general election to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwah Akuf- Addo which the party is yet to correct its short comings to face their opponents come next election.

But Speaking on Kumasi-based Ash Fm Atubiga said, “in politics, everything is possible; it is a serious business so if NDC is to sacrifice my life to win power, no problem. If it is good for NDC I call for it”.

Mr. Atubiga also affirmed that the NDC lost the 2016 election as a result of weakness in the party including most of the leaders and him.

Adding that, it will serve for the betterment of the party to wake up and strengthen their competition with their rivalry NPP.

He also emphasized that, leaders of the party need to take seriousness in all activities that is aimed at getting political power.

The NDC party is currently in turmoil following attacks and counter attacks in the media involving some leading members with the latest being the banter between former Attorney General, Martin Amidu and former Deputy Chief of Staff , Dr Valerie Sawyer