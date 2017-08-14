Government targets $500m exports under AGOA by 2020

Business News of Monday, 14 August 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-08-14

President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed that government is instituting measures to have more exports to the United States (US) under the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA) to achieve a target of $500million in 2020.

Mr. Akufo-Addo, who was speaking at the Second National Policy Summit in Accra on Monday, August 14 said, “Ghana’s total non-exports under AGOA for 2016 was $12 million and we aim to increase our export volumes under AGOA to $500million in 2020.”

According to Mr. Akufo-Addo, the AGOA Act was signed into law some 17 years ago and two years after the extension, to another decade. “Ghana has not extensively exploited this opportunity and accordingly not realized any significant gain,” he said.

In view of this, he indicated government is working to ensure measures are implemented for Ghanaians to take full advantage of the US market through the AGOA initiative.

He said government is in the process of finalizing a new AGOA Export Strategy and Export Plan to that effect, to boost the non-traditional exports.

This, he believes, falls in line with government’s initiative to boost the economy and create numerous jobs for Ghanaians.