First Time comedy awards to be held in Accra

Comic Awards Ghana is an Award scheme setup by DOXA Productions to honor Ghanaian comedians that put smiles on the faces of many Ghanaian daily.

Organizers of the award scheme have given patrons another reason to be at the National Theater on 1st September 2017 to recognize comic actors, standup comedy and various comic works/genre. So far many comic acts has filed for nominations and voting has started.

DKB, Khemikal, Jacinta, Foster Romanus, Hogan, Parrout Mouth and Nigerians very own Kenny Blaq, are obviously known names in Ghana in-terms of comedy.

Organizers also promise that the night is going to be a wonderful night. A one of a kind comedy event which aims to celebrate and boost the comedy industry in Ghana. Since patrons are not only going to enjoy comedy but performance from musicians and other acts that will trill them.

Tickets of the event are selling now at the Silverbird cinema Accra Mall, Eddy’s Pizza (Circle), Chix .n. Ribs located at the A&C Mall and Airport Shell Filling Station.

For more information on your favorite act, logon to www.comicawardsghana.com

Ghana Comic Awards is supported by Veraldo, Awake Mineral Water, Logistics Movers, Mobile Content and Make Up Ghana.

Media partners for Ghana Comic Awards are Showcasegh.com , Nanakesse24.com, Pulse Ghana, GhOne Tv, Y fm, ghlinks.com.gh, Event Guide, Flex Magazine, Kubelive.com, yawboakyegh.com, Letmehypeyough, prymeaveuegh etc.