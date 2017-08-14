Election of flagbearer is the only solution to confusion in NDC – Lecturer

Politics of Monday, 14 August 2017

The rancor and acrimony within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will only end when they have a presidential candidate to steer affairs in the party, lecturer with the Baptist University College believes.

“They need to hold an emergency congress to elect a presidential candidate for the 2020 polls where they will all throw their support behind that person”, Mr. Collins Kankam-Kwarteng suggested

According to him, though the current happenings in the party is normal in every political space but this could break their front if the party’s leadership swiftly do not take steps to manage it.

“It is normal seeing political parties fighting and pointing accusing fingers at each other like immediately after leaving power”.

The Marketing Lecturer and Policy Analyst in an exclusive interview with mynewsgh.com urged the ruling New Patriotic Party to take lessons from the situation the NDC currently finds itself seven month in opposition.

“The NPP should also learn to manage their issues in their party well especially this time in government. They should tolerate and respect individual views on issues”, Mr. Collins Kankam-Kwarteng counseled.

The country’s largest opposition NDC appears to be on a cross road less than one year in opposition with members pointing accusing fingers at each other for their hefty loss in the 2016 polls.

They have even gone to a extent of blaming their founder and former President Jerry John Rawlings of clandestinely giving corruption messages to then opposition NPP which they believe affected their chances of reelection.

But according to the lecturer, the internal wrangling could be managed well if the party holds an earlier congress to elect new executives with skills and competence to lead the party.