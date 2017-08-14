Deaths of galamsey miners: REGSEC postpones meeting as Vanguard team fails to show up

General News of Monday, 14 August 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-08-14

The joint police and military anti galamsey taskforce have denied accusations <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150106940064497"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1502751307_98_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has postponed to Tuesday 15th August, 2017 a meeting to discuss the killing of four persons suspected to be illegal miners.

The postponement was as a result of the failure by the national anti galamsey taskforce to attend the security meeting as scheduled.

The joint police and military anti galamsey taskforce have denied accusations it is to blame for the deaths of four people whose bodies were found near a mining pit at Kwabeng in the Eastern region.

The dead bodies of the four were found near a mining pit at Akyem Akukuso Saturday night.

But Eastern Regional Minister Eric Kwakye Darfour in an interview with JoyNews’ Favour Nunoo called on residents to exercise patience and allow for investigations into the matter.

“It didn’t go very well. We were expecting the Vanguard team on the ground to have come for that meeting but they had indicated that they were waiting for their national anti-galamsey leader to be part of the meeting,” he explained.

He said it is important for the Vanguard team to be present in the meeting in order to have a balanced discussion and ascertain the truth of the allegations being made.

He said they have decided to reschedule the meeting to another time. He described the current situation in the region as “difficult.”

The Ministry scheduled to meet the members of the taskforce over reports of low morale in the wake of the accusations.

Meanwhile the police in Kwabeng have begun investigations into the matter.

District Police Commander John Yeboah tells correspondent Maxwell Kudekor contrary to the information circulating in the public domain, there were no gunshot wounds on the corpses.