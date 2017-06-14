Rev. Dr Adu-Gyamfi questions integrity of Christians signing bad contracts

‘’They claim to be Christians who are supposed to fear God yet they sign bad contracts running the state down in terms of revenue,” he said.

The Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, has questioned why individuals who are caught for signing bad contracts at the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MMDAs) always claim to be Christians any time the law catches up with them.

Speaking at the annual joint meeting of the CCG and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev. Dr Adu-Gyamfi questioned that if Jesus was to be around, would these individuals who claim to be Christians sign those contracts knowing that they were going to hell for committing those atrocities against the state?

He said Ghanaians had taken the power of God for granted by forgetting that God was Omnipotent.

Rev. Dr Adu-Gyamfi, who is also the President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, said sin had separated the Ghanaian Christian from God.

He was delivering a sermon on the topic: “The Church is a Believing Community”.

Rev. Dr Adu-Gyamfi explained that Christianity was not about prosperity alone, adding, “What will it profit a man if he has all gains of the world on earth but none in heaven?”

Fight over membership

“Christians should rather fight for the gains in heaven but what we see these days is the recycling of the souls, leading to church leaders fighting over membership,” he said.

Rev. Dr Adu-Gyamfi said the church had thrown away the Gospel and it was now only about wealth, leading to the breakdown of morality in the nation.

He reminded Christians to build their treasures in heaven because those on earth would be left behind.

“The church must rise up and preach the Gospel to help change the situation because the church believed specific things and sets of beliefs,” he noted.

Rev. Dr Adu-Gyamfi said Christians, no matter the denomination, believed in some cardinal principles that no one came to the father without going through the son and that this should have been the principles for teaching the church to be upright.

He appealed to leadership of the church to go back to the days of teaching the Gospel to instil discipline in members.

Communique

Meanwhile, the leadership of the council released a communique jointly signed by Rev. Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong and Apostle Samuel Antwi, General Secretaries of the CCG and GPCC respectively, calling for attitudinal change among Ghanaians.

“We have observed with discomfort the level of public indiscipline in our nation. The avoidable killings on our roads, open defecation resulting in diseases such as cholera and typhoid, disregard for the rule of law, disregard for environmental cleanliness, lateness to work, lack of maintenance of public property, corruption etc. are examples of such worrying attitudes.

“We, therefore, wish to draw the attention of Christians and the nation to the following: Christians should bring to bear our faith values into public service by living lives worthy of our calling,” it said.

The communique asked the citizenry to cherish values such as hard work, honesty, integrity and respect for the rule of law.

“We call on the government to roll out a programme to facilitate attitudinal change which the CCG and the GPCC would be ready to support,” it said.

The communique called for the establishment of accessible counselling units in our various institutions.



