Asante Kotoko unveil new signing Saddick Adams

Asante Kotoko has officially confirmed the signing of Saddick Adams with the former Ghana youth star taking part in his first training session on Wednesday.

Adams has agreed a two-year contract after returning from Northern Cyprus.

He was at the Adako Jachie training ground to prepare for Sunday’s Ghana Premier League clash against Great Olympics.

A publication on the club’s website said: ”The goal poacher arrived at the club’s training ground, spotting his all red Barex jersey and joined his teammates.

”The former Berekum Chelsea marksman is expected to bring sharpness to the team’s attack, as the technical team, in conjunction with Management, seeks to improve the fortunes of the club in the second round of the 2016/17 Premier League.”

”It’s not clear whether Saddick Adams will be fielded on Sunday since that’s to be determined by Coach Steven Polack. However, Accra Representative and Premier League Board member, Thomas Baokye Agyeman told Asantekotoikosc.com that, the player is eligible to feature for Kotoko in all competitions”

”A change in the technical direction of the club coupled with new signings (that of Saddick Adams included) are part of the measures being taken to ensure that, the team’s fortunes get better.”

Kotoko decided to sign Adams after failing to reach an mutual agreement with WA All Stars for the services of Richard Arthur, who signed for Angolan side Grupo Desportivo Interclube.