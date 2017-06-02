Newcastle confirm permanent signing of Christian Atsu

Newcastle United have confirmed the permanent signing of Christian Atsu from Chelsea.

The 25-year-old Ghana international spent last season on loan at St. James’ Park, making 32 league appearances and scoring five goals as Rafa Benítez’s side lifted the Sky Bet Championship title.

The Magpies have now exercised an option to sign him for an undisclosed fee and the winger has signed a four-year deal.

The transfer is subject to Atsu successfully reapplying for a work permit.

Manager Benítez said: “We are happy to sign a good player.

“He’s shown us that he’s a good professional and someone who is very keen to learn and improve.

“Christian has been a key part of our promotion campaign and he wants to help us to build something for the future.”

Atsu failed to make an official appearance for Chelsea in the Premier League.