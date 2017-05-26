Ghana : Latest in Ghana | UTV Ghana

$4m NCA Scandal Security Capo Runs Away
The man believed to be the brain behind the National Communications Authority (NCA) $8 millions contract that brought in ‘spying and phone tapping’ gadgets for teh national Security Secretariat (NSS) from Israel is said to be at large.
Research Reveals African Media Projects Africa Negatively
Fifty-eight per cent of news stories reported between 2015 and 2016 on the African continent by African media houses projected the continent negatively, a new research has revealed.
Arsonists Planning To Burn Kotokuraba Market – Police
The Central Regional Police Service has gathered intelligence which suggested that some people in the Cape Coast Metropolis were planning to burn the new Kotokuraba market if the stores were not fairly allocated.
Ghana Gas Denies Reports Of Missing Helicopters
The management of Ghana Gas has denied media reports suggesting that four helicopters it purchased in 2015 are missing. In a statement on Wednesday, the management was emphatic that the four helicopters, and not seven as was reported, “are currently stationed at the Air Force Headquarters at Burma Camp”.
Don’t Buy Tractors For Farmers – Mahama Advises Akufo-Addo To Learn From His Mistakes
Former President John Dramani Mahama has admonished the current government not to buy tractors for farmers in the country, saying that was a major mistake his administration made.
U-17 AFCON: Ghana 0- 0 (6-5) Niger: Starlets Qualify For Finals After Cracking ‘Hard’ Ménas On Penalties
The Black Starlets of Ghana have qualified for the finals of the ongoing Africa U-17 tournament in Gabon.
Mintah Akandoh Commends Lands & Natural Resources Minister
Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has commended the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu for his relentless commitment to fight against illegal mining in the country.
3 Former Mahama Appointees Blow $4m
The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) is investigating some top officials of the John Mahama administration for allegedly taking $4 million from the accounts of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and failing to account for it.
ECG Deal Set For Sept, 2018
All things being equal, by the end of 2018, the distribution business of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)
will be fully handed over to the successful concessionaire that will win the Private Sector Participation (PSP) bid.