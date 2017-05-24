Rugby: Ghana targets C’wealth Games

The task, according to the Tournament Commissioner of the GRFU, Steve Noi, is daunting as more effort and resources are needed to make the dream a reality.

With the elevation of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) as a full member of the World Rugby Federation, officials are now aiming at qualifying to the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, next year.

He told the Graphic Sports in an interview that to be able to qualify for the games in Australia, the union needed more sponsors than before, while players, officials and all stakeholders in rugby ought to redouble their efforts.

“Our new status comes with a lot of benefits. Now, we are open to a lot of competitions and this means the future is going to be tough,” he noted, and said players must work more because they would not just be competing but compete to win laurels.”

Mr Noi said the new status would also give Ghana opportunities to also host competitions.

Recounting how Ghana rugby has been able to make a mark so soon, Mr Noi attributed the achievement to leadership, saying: “Positive thinking and experienced leadership of the GRFU is what has brought us to this level.”

He also attributed the successes to the good attitude of players and officials, saying that now Ghana is part of the highest level of rugby in the world.

The Ghana rugby tournament commissioner disabused the minds of people who see rugby as an injury-prone sport and called on Ghanaians to show a lot of interest in the game.



