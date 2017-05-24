Kontihene quits church after 10 years because of dressing

Hiplife artiste Kontihene has quit his church of ten years because they criticised the dressing of a visitor.

The artiste said he was not amused by the action of the church after they insisted on moving the new member to the back or even ask her to leave the premises based on her dressing.

Although he won’t mention the name of the church, the ‘Asesa’ hit rapper revealed in an interview on ‘Behind the Fame’ on Joy FM with Lexis Bill that he felt the decision was wrong judgement on the part of the church.

“The church was trying to play God. I invited someone to church and they wanted the person to get out of the church because the person wasn’t well dressed,” he explained.

“The person has strong legs and the person was wearing something that the legs were showing,” a not too happy Kontihene added.

Narrating further what transpired, he said, “They were saying the person cannot sit there, the person has to go back. I was like the person came here to communicate with God in her heart, I mean we are not here for fashion or anything.”

According to the rapper, some persons in the church “insisted, they kept pushing it and I told the person, ‘let’s get out of this place because God is not here, its people who are just judging by what they see.’”

Asked how long he had been worshipping with the church, Kontihene revealed that “I’ve been going there for the past ten years but I walked off on [Sunday].”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)