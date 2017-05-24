DJ Mensah wins at 2017 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

Dj Mensah has once again proven to be the untouchable Dj in Ghana

He beats the likes of Dj Mic Smith, Dj Vyrusky and Dj Vision at the just ended Ghana Entertainment Awards held in the USA last weekend.

Dj Mensah who is the official Dj for Sarkcess label boss Sarkodie has played huge international shows including playing at Wembley Arena twice, the Apollo theater and other gigs across.

He released his monthly compilation dubbed “Street Is Listening” series followed by the Afrochronik mixtape.

Dj Mensah among the many Ghanaian Djs is highly recognized in the outside communities. Perhaps due to his hard work as a Dj and event promoter. He is also the chief operating officer for Akwaaba Group and responsible for the annual All Black, All White Party, Getaway trip to Aqua safari, pool party, beach party, etc

His annual All White Party has found a place in our hearts and this award from the Ghana Entertainment Awards organizers is a prove to the world Dj Mensah remains untouchable.

Congratulations to you DJ Mensah