SP Kofi Sarpong to register 5,000 children onto NHIS

Gospel musician SP Kofi Sarpong has pledged to register more than 5,000 children and the aged, onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

According to him, the gesture is to show love to the aged because of the overwhelming support he has received from the society and the country as a whole.

“My expectation is that, Ghanaians have showed much love to me and I thought of helping the aged in the society. I want the old men and women and the children to feel at home because they have no one to cater for them,” he said.

The musician added that, “If they contract diseases and have no money to go to the hospital, they may be affected so much and can even die.”

SP Kofi Sarpong made the comments while speaking on Hitz FM’s ‘Daybreak Hitz” with KMJ.

He is set to hold the SP Kofi Sarpong Live Concert on May 28 at the National Theatre and the proceeds from the event will go into the initiative.

It will be under a project dubbed SP Kofi Sarpong Foundation and will target communities such as Ga Mashie, Jamestown Korle Bu, Bukom and others.