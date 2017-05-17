New Music: Iyle – I.Y.L.E (EP)

Jachi Michael Nwokorie, Professionally Known As ”Iyle” A.K.A ”Mr Magic” Is The Participant Of This Project.

After the little success of his second official released song ”IGEBULIKWE” and song_writing he decided to create an ”EP” of self-titled ”I.Y.L.E” as an introduction of his career as a singer, song_writer and a dancer.

On this Extended Play he showcased his own kind of genre which he called ”Magic”.

After years of experience on song writing and dancing he presents a style that goes from loving to dancing.