Asante Kotoko set to announce the signing of Richard Arthur today-Reports

Wa All Stars marksman Richard Arthur will be completing his transfer to Asante Kotoko today, according to multiple media reports.

The Porcupine Warriors are in the market searching for an instinctive poacher to bolster their attack in the second round of the league campaign.

And reports in the media suggest, the Reds have identified Arthur, who contributed eight goals in 21 league games to Wa All Stars championship triumph last season as a prime target to help solve their goal scoring problems in the second stanza of the season.

The two clubs have reportedly reached an agreement hence the premier league giants will announce his capture today at their secretariat.

Richard Arthur joined Wa All Stars from then division one zone two league side Tarkwa United and helped the Northern Blues to lift the 2015-16 season Ghana Premier League and the Ghana Football Association Super Cup prior to the start of this season.

Arthur has struggled to replicate his last season’s goal scoring form for the defending league champions after scoring once in the ongoing league but his overall display convinced the Porcupine Warriors to add him to their set up.

Out of the club’s 9 goals scored after match day 15, strikers Yakubu Mohammed, Kwame Boateng and Abass Mohammed have contributed just 5 of them.

