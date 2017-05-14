UEW Kumasi Holds Handing Over Ceremony

The University of Education Winneba, Kumasi, Students’ Representative Council had a very colourful event yesterday 13th May, 2017. The event which was largely attended by Local Assembly members and accredited members numbering up to about 500 students, marked the hand over and inauguration of the newly elected SRC and NUGS Representatives.

It was held the new auditorium.

After a heated banter on deliberations on the annual financial report of the council, the hand over and induction was done. One thing that made the event very colourful and memorable was the speech delivered by the newly sworn in President, His Excellency Clifford Tuffour.

This is a gentleman who recorded a historic electoral victory, a gentleman everybody now affectionately called “COLTEK MUST WORK AGAIN”. His speech could be described as the most greatest speech in recent political history of the institution. It was “succinctly eloquently sensational” a student activist and writer, Derbie Raphael described.

Below is the full speech delivered by the president.

“AN ACCEPTANCE SPEECH DELIVERED BY HIS EXCELLENCY CLIFFORD JOSEPH TUFFOUR ON 13TH MAY, 2017. DURING THE SWEARING – IN CEREMONY AS THE SRC PRESIDENT, UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION, WINNEBA – KUMASI CAMPUS FOR 2017/2018 ACADEMIC YEAR AT THE NEW AUDITORIUM.

Mr. Chairman; The College Principal, Assistant Vice Dean of Students Affairs, Out gone SRC/NUGS Executives, The Chief Justice, Current SRC/NUGS Executives, Honorable Members of this August house, Fellow students, My Awesome Father; Mr. Richard Kwame Tuffour, Distinguished guests, Ladies and Gentlemen, all protocol observed, I am grateful to almighty God for this day. _*“… they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength and mount up like eagles…” Isaiah 40:31*_. Indeed the lord is good and his mercies endures forever. The lord has been good to us and we have every cause to rejoice today. I therefore salute you all for your presence.

Mr. Chairman, Dean of Students Affairs, today marks exactly one month ago when students stood in long Queue to elect their leaders in one of the undoubtedly well-organized elections in the history of COLTEK. An outcome that has necessitated our gathering here today. I, on behalf of the elected executives for the 2017/2018 academic year express our profound gratitude to the students populace for the confidence they have reposed in our abilities and we assure them we will work around the clock to meet their demands.

Mr. Chairman, SRC has over the years chalked some successes and I salute the efforts of the following Former Presidents, David Kojo Acheampong, Edmund Badu Dumfeh, Andrews Amponsah, Sappore Sumaila, and all other past SRC Presidents. And let me quickly recognise the following both past and present Students Activists, Dapilah Abdulai Hashim, Eric Dawda, Eric Kwame Dumenu Akatsi, Clifford Isaac Fosu, Albert Darkora, Emmanuel Owusu, among others. Indeed, their achievements for students worth celebrating.

That Notwithstanding, Mr. Chairman, let me state without any shred of doubt and fear that over the years students’ faith in the power of the SRC has diminished and it keeps on diminishing. Students feel the SRC is not living to the true meaning of its purpose. Students have over the years been subjected to depression, trauma and intimidation. However, elected officials seem to put in little efforts to push the agenda of students. But, I believe our massive endorsement would rejuvenate the spirit of students’ activism. As of now, the financial assets of SRC is unsound but His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo maintained and I quote *_“we received the overwhelming victory not to complain but to fix what’s broken_*

Fellow students, the time for super star and celebrity SRC members has come to an end. Elected representatives are elected to serve and that’s it, we are nothing but the servants of students. Our stewardship should be seen and felt by Students who have elected us into this accountable office. Hence, We owe it a duty and a responsibility to serve with diligence and integrity. Ahead of us lies the task of uniting every shade of this University around the beautiful ray that’s risen on the horizon.

Fellow Students, The Students Representative Council cannot continue being a toothless bulldog whilst the students of this Institution are subjected to injustice, maladministration, and depression. It is not the making of students that things are done the way they are, and students should not be the recipients thereof. I call on the Good People of COLTEK to reason with those they have entrusted their power into, to secure a better institution worth embracing. The SRC has gone a long way and we have a longer than expected way to go and that journey must start now.

Mr. Chairman, my Fellow Executives and I have signed a social contract with the discerning students of this great institution and therefore the Clifford-led SRC administration would be anchored on building a formidable, independent and a corruption free SRC that has students welfare as a paramount concern. Our “Yes We Can” policies and interventions on which we were given the mandate are well thought out and we have no iota of doubt that we will deliver to the maximum capacity of our abilities.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are fully aware of the high expectations of students and therefore putting ourselves in a position never to disappoint and/or be disappointed would be our totem. We have been disappointed before, hence we must not have any excuse to disappoint. The workload is lugubrious so I am ready to work with the crop of selfless, committed, vibrant, creative brains and the will to serve without intimidating Executives of SRC, NUGS, Halls, Departments and Societies to collectively promote the welfare of Students. We shall therefore make our offices opened to accommodate all criticisms and inputs that will make our administration a better and productive one.

Mr. chairman, I acknowledge the efforts and massive contributions of all members of the “YES WE CAN TEAM”, I say may the good Lord bless you all and replenish anything you have lost as a result. I am most grateful.

Mr. Chairman, fellow Executives, ladies and gentlemen, let me reassure the Students populace of our commitment to continue every project the past SRC administrations started in the interest of the students. Our administration and subsequent administrations must be built on continuity to ensure the realisation of the SRC’s vision. There is work to do and not just a position to occupy. We also solicit the maximum support of the Management of the University as we strive to push the students’ agenda forward. Every student has a role to play to achieve this dream. Sir Lan McClellan once said _“Try and understand what part you have to play in the world in which you live.There’s more to life than you know and it’s all happening out there. Discover what part you can play and then go for it.”_* The struggle continues, victory is certainly assured.

Happy Mothers’ Day in advance to all Mothers and Ladies of COLTEK_

Thank you.

Long live COLTEK

Long live UEW

Long live Mother Ghana.”