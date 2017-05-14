Match Report: Asante Kotoko 0-0 Tema Youth

Asante Kotoko failed to win for a seventh straight Premier League game in a 0-0 draw on Sunday against Tema Youth at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi.

Kotoko made their intentions clear to go for broke in search of their first victory under new manager Steve Pollack to end their negative run but a brave Tema Youth side did enough to frustrate the Porcupine Warriors.

In a game few on clear chances, Tema Youth produced a resolute defensive display to keep their dignity intact.

Their goalkeeper Christian Addai was called upon as early as the fourth minute and he came out tops saving a shot by Sarfo Gyamfi before showing great goalkeeping abilities to deny Ainoonson of the first goal with a wonderful stop but was lucky a minute before recess as Ainoonson missed the target narrowly with a great header.

The away side were not without the chances as they struck the upright twice in the second half, while the Porcupines lacked the cutting edge to break the Harbor Boys despite dominating.

The draw means Kotoko end the first half in a shocking seventh position after a wonderful start to the campaign. Tema Youth will be 12th, two points off safety.

