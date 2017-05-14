Fans marvel at Andre Ayew’s double miss against Liverpool

Andre Ayew may have pulled off one of the missed chances of the season, as – lying on the floor – he struck the ball off the post twice in succession from only about two yards from the goal.

With a chance to equalise after Daniel Sturridge made it 1-0 to Liverpool, the double miss from Manuel Lanzini’s corner was a once-in-a-career level missed chance for the West Ham striker.

West Ham United were thumped 4-0 and fans of Arsenal were disappointed with the result.

Below are some of the views of fans on Twitter:

