AshantiGold 1-0 Wa All Stars- Beleaguered Miners end first round with smiles

AshantiGold finished the first half of the Ghana Premier League on high as they defeated Wa All Stars 1-0 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

The game begun with a minute silence as directed by the Premier League Board in honour of the May 9th disaster victims.

AshantiGold started the game brightly with some delightful passes but could not create any clear cut chance as Wa All Stars defense stood resolute to the challenge.

Safiu Mumuni connected Hans Kwoffie’s lofty cross to put Charles Akunnor’s side ahead in the 31st minute.

The Miners did not allow All Stars to take control of the game as coach Enos Adepa issued plethora of tactical changes but the home side were determined to finish the round on a high after failing to impress in the large parts of of the campaign.

All Stars probed for the leveller but could not find a way through the determined Miners defense as the game ended in a win for Charles Akunnor charges.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com