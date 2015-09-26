Kumawood movies lack good morals – KK Fosu

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 September 2015

Source: seancitygh.com

KK Fosu

Popular versatile Ghanaian Singer, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, well-known as KK Fosu, has taken a swipe at Kumawood movies.

KK Fosu revealed that the movies lack good morals which is influencing kids and the youth wrongly.

He spoke with Dr Cann on Accra-based Happy Fm.

“Look, Kumawood movies are filled with insults and other ungodly languages. All you hear is “aboa, Kwasia, which is very bad. The movies lack good morals which is wrongly impacting our kids and the youth. I will never let my kids watch it; it’s a big shame,” he revealed.

“I quite remember during the popular Osofo Dadzie drama group days, you wouldn’t hear such abusive words from them. They educated us very well,” KK further noted with passion.

KK Fosu is out with “Ye Ko Paapi” featuring Samini.