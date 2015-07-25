Don’t blame local players for moving abroad – Jonathan Mensah

Sports News of Saturday, 25 July 2015

Source: Goal.com

Ghana and Evian defender Jonathan Mensah

The former Ashgold defender claims Ghana Premier League must be improved economically to prevent players from moving abroad

Ghana and Evian defender Jonathan Mensah says it would be unfair to blame home-based players for seeking better contracts with foreign clubs.

The 25-year-old insists that there is nothing wrong with footballers looking for more money to cater for themselves and their families.

“The Ghana Premier League is no longer gainful as it used to be. Financially, it is very tough for players in the league,” Mensah told Starr FM .

The mass exodus has robbed the domestic top flight of quality players in the last few years, with majority of them heading for clubs in South Africa, North Africa and less competitive leagues in Europe.

Last April, Ghana coach Avram Grant joined several other campaigners, who keep encouraging local players not to abandon the league for obscure adventure.

However, Mensah claims it would be wrong to condemn those who leave in search of greener pastures.

“They also want to be leaders in their families and be responsible. And to be responsible is really tough,” he said.

“I know what I’m talking about because I’ve been through it. I don’t see anything wrong with local players moving abroad to get better income. I think it is quite reasonable.

“They cannot be held responsible for the poor nature of the Ghanaian league. If they get good pay they would stay. If they want to leave it means they are not well paid.

“Consequently, it would affect the quality of the league because good players would keep going,” he said.

Mensah played for Ashgold in the Ghana premiership in the 2007-2008 season after earning promotion from the club’s academy.

