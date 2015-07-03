Kontihene releases new single "Gye Nyame" ft Obibinii

Music of Friday, 3 July 2015

Source: peacefmonline.com

Kontihene

Following the success of “Juju” featuring Born Starz winner, Nero X, Hiplife legend, Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng popularly known in the showbiz circles as Kontihene has dropped yet another inspiring Hiplife banger titled “Gye Nyame”.

“Gye Nyame” which literally translates as ‘except God’ is the third inspirational Hiplife single Ohene has released in a row since his comeback.

The song which was produced by talented Skinny Willis features another ‘dangerous’ rapper Obibinii who supported Kontihene with some dope punchlines.

With silky backing vocals, Kontihene gives listeners many reasons why they shouldn’t give up on life battles.

Ohene has promised to drop an album titled “Fire” this year so fans should watch out.

Enjoy “Gye Nyame” below:

Comments