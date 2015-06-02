Onitsha Tanker Tragedy: Atiku Expresses ‘Deep Shock’, Sympathizes With Govt. And People Of Anambra

Former Vice-PresidentAtiku Abubakar on Monday in Abuja expressed “deep shock and sadness” at the petrol tanker tragedy at Upper Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra.

This is contained in a statement signed by Deputy Head of Mr. Atiku’s Media Team, Paul Ibe.

A fuel-laden tanker on Sunday rammed into a busy bus station at Upper Iweka roundabout, killing scores of people and burning 15 vehicles.

Atiku prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and solicited God’s protection for Nigerians nationwide.

“May God accept the souls of the departed into blissful eternity and grant the relatives and families of the deceased bearable fortitude to accept the loss.

“I commiserate with the government and good people of Anambra, in whose abode this huge loss had taken place”, the statement quotes Atiku as saying.

The former vice president advised motorists and road safety agencies to embark on sensitization programmes on safe and considerate driving.

He also implored Nigerians to unite in moments of tragedy, to demonstrate their national resilience to overcome tough times.

Atiku also called for more government investment in health and safety emergency measures to check carnage or reduce casualty figures. (NAN)

