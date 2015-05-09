Nigeria’s Economy Near Collapse, Says Odigie-Oyegun

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun today stressed that Nigeria’s economy was collapsing. He said the country needs financial experts to revamp it.

Speaking at the 7th graduation ceremony of American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola, founded by APC chieftain and former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Odigie-Oyegun said that the country presently faces hard times and is dire need of a quick fix.

This, he said, was why the incoming APC government is committed to opening doors of opportunities for unemployed Nigerians.

“You are graduates of change and you are going to be agents of change. Nigeria is waiting and ready for you,” Thisday quoted Odigie-Oyegun to have told the graduating students.

The new government to be headed by president-elect Muhammadu Buhari will be sworn in on May 29.

