APC Slams PDP Governors, Says Attack On Buhari Shows Party Is Out Of Ideas

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, yesterday, described Tuesday’s concerted attack on the party’s presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, as a reflection of the poverty of ideas of the ruling party.

In his response Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole said the attacks were indicative of the fact that the PDP had lost the election.

“When you are playing a match, and it is clear that you are winning and your opponent is going for your legs instead of the ball, while you hope and trust that the referee will enforce the rule, you must remain focused on the ball.

“The PDP governors said many other things that do not make sense. I read one of their statements that Buhari has signed an agreement that he is going to do only one term, and that the North would be short-changed. That is what they claim. That is fine.

“That means they accept that Buhari will win the election, but they are only worried about how long he will be there for, and if that should be the burden of the PDP, it tells you that they have exhausted everything.

“I don’t want to join those who want to move away from the issues focusing on personality and irrelevant issues. I think that the issue for me is about policy choices, it is about leadership, it is about security and well-being.

“That is how the real rural poor are being defrauded. Why should trillions of naira be spent on kerosene and yet poor people instead of paying N50, PDP made them to pay N150. So even the poor are being defrauded of N100.

“Those are the issues I expect PDP governors to address. I expect the PDP governors to address why they inherited a currency that was exchanging at N75 to a dollar in 1999 when PDP took over governance. As they were in Lagos talking about Buhari’s security of tenure, Naira is now N230 to one US dollar, and everything is going up,” Oshiomole said.

Also speaking, Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha lashed the PDP governors for their stance against the card readers.

“There is nothing really wrong with trying to introduce something new in the nation’s electoral engineering. With the card readers, INEC can confidently say the number of people that cast their votes in any outing,” Okorocha, who spoke through his media aide, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, said.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State however said that Nigerians “should not be surprised that diatribes against our presidential candidate, Buhari, were the major points at the meeting of the PDP Governors Forum in Lagos.

“That tells you pointedly that APC has given them what to battle with until they are all consumed by electoral defeat,” he said through his Director, Bureau of Communication, Mr Semiu Okanlawon.

“So it is no wonder that all they travelled to Lagos on Tuesday to do was to abuse Buhari, abuse APC leaders and move further to want to divide the people of Nigeria through their religious bigotry and primordial ethnic sentiments.

“But the mistake they make is that Nigerians have caught up and overtaken them in these useless factors,” he said.

