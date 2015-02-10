The Real Effect Of Polls Shift On The Economy By Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the postponement of the 2015 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, saying its effect on the economy cannot be over stated.

In a series of tweets via his handle @atiku, the All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain said “the postponement (of elections) has increased economic uncertainty”, which he said translates to evacuation of funds by more ‘apprehensive’ investors.

Mr. Abubakar added that the “result of this repatriation stampede is the continued pressure on the Naira, causing more devaluation” even as he said it puts jobs for the youth at risk.

See his tweets below:

