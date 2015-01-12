Mother of two dies after marathon sex with lover

A 28-year-old woman has died after several rounds of sex with a male companion in a hotel at Spintex road in Accra.

The deceased, identified as a married woman with two children from Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region checked into the hotel (name withheld) the night before her sudden demise.

The deceased and her companion, Salifu were said to have gone to a popular hotel on the Spintex road on Friday, January 9 th , 2015 where the incident occurred.

According to reports Salifu, from the Brong Ahafo region, had come to visit his uncle for the Christmas holidays when he met the lady.

The mother of two, who had also come to visit her sister at Sakumono left the house with the excuse of going to buy milo for her younger child just to meet her new lover.

Adom News’ Kofi Assan who was at the Sakumono police station reports that the police on-spot investigation revealed that in the evening of that fateful day, Salifu came to the hotel with his companion to book a room, went out for some drinks before retiring to sleep.

He said the suspect after the marathon sex with the woman realized she was struggling to breath and rushed her to the hospital where she gave up the ghost.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy.