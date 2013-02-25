Drama as goalkeeper leaves pitch to attend to nature’s call

Drama unfolded on Saturday, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi as the Glo-Premier League second round match between Amidaus Professionals and Real Tamale United (RTU) was brought to a temporarily halt to allow Amidaus goalkeeper, Eric Antwi Ofori, to attend to nature’s call.

The match was barely 30 minutes old when the incident occurred, forcing referee Prince Tawiah to stop proceedings with spectators kept in a suspense as to what was happening.

The GNA Sports gathered that goalkeeper Ofori in the course of the match suffered from a stomach upset and as a result had no option than to attend to nature’s call.

It took about four minutes for the keeper to return into action amidst laughter and cheers from the enthusiastic crowd.

An official told the GNA Sports that what the referee did was in consonance with FIFA’s regulations, particularly under Law Five, which does not allow a match to continue in the absence of a keeper.

The match itself saw Amidaus winning 3-1 to sink RTU further down the log.



