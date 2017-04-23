Three Premier League clubs dumped out of MTN FA Cup

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

Three Premier League clubs were booted out of the MTN FA Cup as the usual shocks began in the round of 64.

Giants Aduana Stars, struggling Ashantigold and Tema Youth were sent crashing out of the tournament by teams in the lower tier.

The defeat will undoubtedly hurt Ashantigold the most as the Miners are bereft of confidence in all aspects and desperately in search of wins to revive their season.

Aduana on the other hand will see the chance for a domestic double slip by as they will now fully concentrate on claiming their second league title.

In the all Premier League tie, Inter Allies, without head coach, Prince Owusu, lost on penalties to Liberty Professionals.



Results for Saturday’s matches

Eleven Wonders 2-0 Aduana

Lions 4- 0 NADM FC

Bechem 2-0 Young Apostles

Wa All Stars 2-0 Dark Horses

Emmanuel FC 1-0 Tema Youth

ALKE 0-2 WAFA

Asokwa Depotivo 1(3)-1(1) AshantiGold