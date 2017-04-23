Man United confirm Ibrahimovic and Rojo serious knee ligament injuries

Manchester United have confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo have both suffered “significant” knee ligament injuries.

Ibrahimovic and Rojo both sustained their respective injuries during United’s 2-1 Europa League quarterfinal second-leg win over Anderlecht on Thursday, with the former landing awkwardly and the latter colliding with an opponent.

Sources told ESPN FC on Friday that Ibrahimovic was likely to be out injured until January 2018, while multiple reports said that Rojo was set to miss the rest of the season.

United said in a statement on Saturday evening that both players would need to undergo “specialist opinions” before knowing the full extent of their injuries and how long the pair would be out for.

A United statement read: “Detailed investigations on the injuries sustained by Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Thursday’s Europa League match have confirmed significant knee ligament damage in both players that requires specialist opinions over the coming days.

“Estimations of time to full recovery will only be possible once definitive treatment plans have been decided after these consultations.”