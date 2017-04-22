West Africa’s largest sports store opened in Accra

Leading French sports equipment and sportswear company Decathlon has open West Africa’s largest sports store at Junction Mall in Accra.

The store sits at an impressive 1,250 square metres and stocks over 3,000 products spanning over 40 different sports disciplines.

They have over 3,000 products across 40 sports ranging from popular sports such as football, basketball, swimming and cycling; to lesser known sports such as archery, hiking, kayaking and so on.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of Decathlon Ghana, Kwasi Tabury said they want to make the pleasure and benefits of sport accessible to everybody adding that “We just want to see sport everywhere, in every corner of Accra to start”.

He indicated that the best value for money is key for us that is why our products are cheaper than those in the secondhand market”.

”We are very excited to be making history in Ghana in my own country where Decathlon is really needed because we can change lives of many people. Decathlon Ghana under its sports4all initiative is giving meaning to its objective of making sports accessible and affordable to all through strategic partnerships” he noted.

Kwasi Tabury said making sports accessible and affordable to every person irrespective age, sex or creed is at the core of what Decathlon stands for.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng commended Decathlon for making such a great investment in Ghana to employ Ghanaians, which is part of his party’s promise.

“There are several things that I’m pleased about this initiative and one is the opportunity for job creation for Ghanaians. You all know the agenda of this government is to create jobs and Decathlon has started that and this is what we are expecting from the private sectors”.

The French Ambassador expressed delight saying “I think maybe at some point there will be factories to manufacture the goods that will be sold in the stores in Ghana. That is what I call a long-term commitment, and that means in country terms, job creation and value addition.”

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Hadzide said sports should be for everybody because of its implications, and that his outfit is interested in the initiative.

He said Ghana is challenged with sports equipment and the presence of the shop in Ghana is a relief and commended the Country Manager for the initiative.

The shop will be opened to the General public on Saturday, April 22.