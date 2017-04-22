Video: I’m a ‘big girl’ that is why I am participating in US program – Sandra Ankobiah

Lawyer and fashionista, Sandra Ankobiah has been selected to participate in this year’s Fortune U.S State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Program come Monday, April 24 in the US.

Over the past eleven years, the program has connected more than 280 women from across 50 countries and territories with executive women mentors.

Sandra Ankobiah told JoyNew’ MzGee in an interview that, her works in the past months, including going around region to educate first time voters prior to the elections propelled US Embassy in Ghana to invite her over for conversation that led to her nomination.

“It’s not something you can apply for, you are picked. US embassies all over the world, pick or nominate people from the various countries. So, I got call from the embassy…a couple of days later, I got an email from them,” she explained.

According to her, she was extremely excited when she received the email inviting her to join the 2017 edition of the program.

The 2016 Vice Presidential candidate of the Progressive People Party (PPP), who is also a former Miss Ghana, Bridget Dzogbenuku and actress Juliet Asante are two of the popular women who have had mentoring from some of the most powerful women with Vital Voices Global partnership.

Sandra Ankobiah has been inactive on social media for some time now, she is hardly seen these days flaunting her looks on red carpet of major social events.

Asked about her absence, she explained that, “the focus has shifted a bit, I have been a bit too busy to be posting pictures or taking pictures. There’s been some growth…My priorities just gradually started shifting”.

Watch the interview below: