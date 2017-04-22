Pay us our allowances by April 26 or… JUSAG warns gov’t

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has handed government an April 26 deadline to pay allowances due members or face an industrial action.

The association is demanding outstanding allowances since October 2016 which they say has plunged members into unbearable hardship.

This is the first industrial threat handed the Nana Akufo-Addo administration in a little over 100 days after taking over the reins of power.

JUSAG President Alex Nartey believes payment before the ultimatum is the only way the unrest could be resolved.

“The change of government does not affect the state institutions like ours. The parameters are clear, and they are those we are engaging with,” he said.

He said something due staff has been outstanding since October must be settled.

“By 26 October is something is not done we will advice ourselves. Until then i am unable to clearly indicate which direction the Association will go.

“Issues of these nature are in themselves are industrial action,” he stated, adding “from the demeanour of the rank and file and the position of the National Executive Council, they are not happy,”

The threat will be the biggest test yet for the new Employment Minister, Ignatious Baffuor Awuah.