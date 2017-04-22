Nursing student allegedly commits suicide over course change

A female student of the Ashanti Mampong Nursing and Midwifery school in the Ashanti Region has allegedly committed suicide.

The deceased was alleged to have drunk a poisonous substance and was rushed to the Mampong Government hospital and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where she died.

School authorities told Luv News’ Kwasi Debrah that Bertha Frimpong, a 21-year-old nursing assistant clinical student, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening by two of her mates.

She is reported to have complained of stomach problems but the hospital authorities detected the smell of a substance from the deceased’s mouth which they suspected was DDT.

They tried to revive the unconscious lady but all attempts were unsuccessful so she was referred to KATH where she died at 5 am Friday.

According to the police who are still investigating, Miss Frimpong had applied to study General Nursing programme but the school gave her Nursing Assistant (Clinical) instead.

They said this depressed her so much that it might have led to her committing suicide.

A note she left behind read:

“Lord please forgive me, everyone, I didn’t deserve to eat the fruit because of my ungratefulness, please forgive me, everyone.”

The traumatised principal of the school declined to comment for now with the promise to do so when she gets over the tragic incident.