No Eurobond issuance despite non-deal road show

Government says it has no intention of issuing a Eurobond this year despite embarking on series of engagement with investors outside the country.

Last week, government began a non-deal road show with investors which have taken the team already to London and now in the US.

The previous administration had always used this non-committal with investors as a strategy, to issue a Eurobond.

But speaking to journalists after an engagement with investors organized the Whitaker Group in Washington DC, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said they rather want to use it consolidate investor confidence in the economy.

“We made a strategic decision this year not to issue a Eurobond so we want to bring down down the debt and manage it better.

“What we want is an investment in Ghanaian economy thus the roadshow to reassure our investors and to encourage more investment in Ghana,” the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank said.

So far there has been a roadshow in London in the United Kingdom, Washington DC, New York and Boston in the U.S.

According to Dr Bawumia, their goal is for the non-deal`; roadshow is for investors to know that the country is open for business and “we are ready to welcome them.”

He added that government has the policies that would make sure that their investments are safe and secure.