Medical Rescue Group conducts free screening for residents of Sawla

The Medical Rescue Group has conducted free medical screening for residents of Sawla and its environs in the Northern Region.

The programme held on Good Friday formed part of activities to mark the 41st Congress of the Gonjaland Youth Association. It was themed, “Showing love to Gonjaland.”

The group led by Dr Leslie Issa Adam-Zakariah provided free consultation on medical conditions, eye screening, dental examination and provided free medication to the residents.

An estimated over 1,800 people benefitted from the Group’s 2017 medical outreach.

The surplus medication was donated to the Mankuma Health facility and the Central Gonja District health directorate to support service delivery.

Director of the Group, Dr Adam-Zakariah, expressed his appreciation Indus Life Sciences, Ernest Chemist Ltd, Danadams Pharmaceuticals and Osons Chemist for their support to the programme.