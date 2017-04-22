Man United fans killed in mass Nigeria electrocution during Europa League screening

At least seven Manchester United fans were killed and several more injured in a mass electrocution in Nigeria on Thursday night while watching their team’s 2-1 Europa League victory over Anderlecht.

Police said seven supporters at a viewing centre in the port city of Calabar in Cross River State when a electrical cable fell on the structure. 10 more are being treated in a local hospital for serious injuries.

A police statement read: “Around 10pm we were called that an incident that has happened so immediately our men went there.

“Until this morning we have about seven person’s dead, we have 10 that have been admitted to hospital and another one in intensive care.

“According to the information we gathered the high tension electric cable that was very close to the viewing centre fell on the building.”

According to Nigeria’s Premium Times, the viewing centre is said to have been constructed out of corrugated zinc.

United issued a statement concerning disaster on Friday morning, tweeting: “Our thoughts go out to the United fans, their friends and families affected by the tragedy in Calabar, Nigeria, yesterday.”

Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River State, said: “It was heart-wrenching that the lives of the young men were lost through electrocution.

“The incident marks a dark chapter in the life of the state where the precious lives of football lovers have been lost.

“At this point in time, it is sad to know that the victims lost their lives at a viewing centre where they usually converge, at their leisure time to watch their matches.”