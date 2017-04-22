Executive Lounge: CEO of Rancard Solutions talks Technology

Technology is the future of all development across the world. With new inventions being made every day, it is almost impossible to discuss technological advancements and development separately.

Although Ghana is overflowing with tech savvy software developers, app developers, and other players in the industry, these developers seem unable to compete on both an infrastructural level and a financial level with their foreign counterparts.

This has often been attributed to inadequate structures that encourage and grow homegrown technological inventions.

CEO of Rancard Kofi Dadzie says software developers in the country have no excuse anymore because globalization gives them access to the same opportunities as their foreign counterparts.

He said this in an interview on the business leadership show The Executive Lounge.

“The internet has changed the dynamic, globalization has broken barriers. So now, an innovator in Accra has the same access to the world as one sitting in his room in New York,” he said.

The IT guru added that innovators in Ghana must take advantage of the internet and the access it provides to them.

“There are no more excuses, in this age where people can speak to others across the world with technology and it will be as if they were right there, we have the minds but we must take the extra step to bring our innovative minds to the world.”

