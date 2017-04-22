EOCO should speak up on Mahama’s dishonoured cheques – Baako

Editor in Chief, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako has called on Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to make a statement on the arrest of businessman Ibrahim Mahama over the dishonoured cheques.

He said the deafening silence of the anti-graft organisation could lead to distortions of the issue if it is not properly handled.

The New Crusading Guide newspaper Managing Editor said there are already claims by some people that the Organisation is being micromanaged.

Speaking on Joy FM/MultiTV’s news analysis programme Newsfile Saturday, Mr Baako said it is good governance practice for EOCO to make a public statement on the issue which will help to enlighten the understanding of the citizens.

CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama

Former President John Mahama’s brother has been directed by EOCO to pay the amount of GHC12.7 million owed the state as duty for some heavy equipment he cleared at the Tema Port in 2015. He has been given May 8 to make full payment.

The directive was given after he was picked up for interrogation over some 44 cheques he is reported to have issued to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to offset the debt. The cheques were dishonoured.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the action of EOCO forms part of a politically motivated scheme targeted at its members.

Some NDC supporters massed up at the Organisation’s premises to demand the immediate release of Mr Mahama who was interrogated for eight hours.

Former North Dayi MP, George Loh said EOCO’s handling of the issue feeds into the claim that the former President’s brother is being victimised.

“The way the matter has been handled is uncomfortable…he was interrogated for 8 hours,” he said, adding the issue is a simple matter of business transaction that should not be seen as illegal.

Former North Dayi MP, George Loh

But Mr Baako said EOCO has to clarify the situation because it is not a “secret society.”

“I am requesting that EOCO should issue an official statement on the status of their investigation and finding.”

He said his checks at the Organisation revealed Kennedy Agyapong who has been championing a crusade for the prosucution of Mr Mahama has been asked to produce documents regarding the issue but that has not been done.

Mr Baako also said the sub-culture where party supporters mass up at premises of security agencies to demand release of some political figures who are being interrogated has to stop.

He said the use of crowd to demand justice has often been to the detriment of the persons who are being investigated for some infractions.