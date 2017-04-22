Delta Force Docket For AG

THE ATTORNEY General’s (AG’s) Department has called for the docket of the case involving 13 members of the Delta Force, a vigilante group.

Hearing of the case could therefore not come on as expected at a circuit court in Kumasi yesterday, presided over by Mrs. Mary Senkyire.

The court has therefore, adjourned hearing to May 18, this year, when it is expected that the AG would have finished studying the docket.

Thirteen members of the vigilante group, aligned with New Patriotic Party (NPP), allegedly assaulted George Adjei, the Ashanti Regional Security Liaison Officer, a few weeks ago.

They have been charged with assaulting a public officer and conspiracy to commit crime, among other charges.

Mathew Appiah, lawyer for the accused persons, told journalists yesterday that his clients are innocent of the charges preferred against them.

According to him, the police would not be able to confirm the charges that have been preferred against the 13 persons, stressing that they are innocent.

ACP Okyere Darko, the prosecutor, said the AG’s Department by calling for the docket, has not taken over the case.

He explained that the police prosecute on behalf of the AG’s Department and so the AG has the right to call for the docket and take over the case.

The 13 Delta Force members willingly surrendered themselves to the police after it had emerged that they had attacked the security capo.

They later escaped from court after they had been remanded for two weeks, only to surrender themselves to the police again some hours later.

They explained that a mob that stormed the court on the day got them scared, hence their decision to flee to save their lives.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi