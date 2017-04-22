Chelsea score 4 to beat Tottenham in FA Cup thriller

Eden Hazard came off the bench to inspire a late Chelsea surge as the Blues booked a place in the FA Cup final with an enthralling 4-2 victory over title rivals, Tottenham at Wembley.

The Belgian was a shock omission from Antonio Conte’s starting XI alongside Diego Costa, but played a key role when he entered the fray at 2-2, scoring a superb 20-yard drive and teeing up Nemanja Matic to seal it with a screamer.

It was tough on Mauricio Pochettino’s men, who dominated for long spells and twice cancelled out two goals from Willian courtesy of Harry Kane and Dele Alli. However, it was ultimately a record seventh straight loss in the semi finals of this competition for Tottenham and brings an end to their eight-match winning run in all competitions.

Conte will feel vindicated for leaving his big guns on the bench at the start, as they came on to play a major role in ensuring their bid for the domestic double remains on course.

Chelsea are top of the Premier League with six matches to go and can now look forward to an FA Cup final against Arsenal or Manchester City on May 27.