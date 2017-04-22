Bisa K Dei honoured by Netherlands Ambassador

Highlife musician Bisa K Dei has been honoured by the Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Accra.

This took place at a special media and stakeholder cocktail event held at the residence of His Excellency Ron Strikker on Wednesday as part of activities marking the Orange Week Celebration by the embassy to mark its Kings Day.

On his part, an elated Bisa Kdei expressed his appreciation to the embassy and Ambassador Ron Strikker for the recognition.

“It is such a great feeling at this moment and I thank God for this. I will say it is a privilege to be here with the ambassador, staff of the embassy and key stakeholders of the embassy as well as our friends from the media.

I have over the years been convinced about the need to work hard at all times and being original in everything one does especially within the creative space and I think it will pay off at the end of the day,” he said.

As an entertainer, I ask myself how will I better my lot to be able to affect society and the very people who patronise my music to get me to greater heights. There is a lot of work going on and I am looking forward to a partnership with the embassy and other strategic stakeholders within corporate Ghana to affect change within society. One again, I am humbled for this opportunity”, Bisa added.

Presenting a plaque to Bisa Kdei, Ambassador Ron Strikker also thanked the musician for his invaluable contribution to the orange Week Celebrations. The media cocktail event was put together by the Kingdom of the Netherlands in partnership with Prompt Communications and the Arts Growth Foundation Ghana (AGFG), a registered non-governmental organisation which seeks to stimulate discussions, initiate concepts for the general development of the Ghanaian Arts and Entertainment.

After staging sold out and spectacular concerts in London, the United States of America and Canada recently, and winning many awards, this is certainly an exciting time for Bisa K Dei’s music career.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana